Wednesday’s weather: Rain and windy at times, high of 54

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of December will be dry with highs on Saturday in the 50s and Sunday in the 40s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Snow is likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 40 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, south winds around 50 mph increase to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to around 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.

