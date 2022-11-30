Wednesday’s weather: Rain and windy at times, high of 54

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

The last day of November will produce wind-driven rain during the afternoon with wind gusts to 35 mph, but mild with a high of 54.

Daily Forecast for Nov. 30-Dec. 4, 2022

Today: Cloudy, mild, and windy with rain (.40″) during the afternoon. High: 54 (feel like 47) Winds: SE 10-20 (gusts to 35) mph
Tonight: Windy with evening rain (.20″). Low 31 (feel like 19) Winds: W 15-25 (gusts to 35) mph
Thursday (Dec. 1): Windy & cooler with a mix of sun & clouds. High 41 (feel like 30) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 26 (feel like 20) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Friday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 44 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a few afternoon showers. High 54 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Breezy with showers early with some cleaning late. Low 36 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. High 44 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of December will be dry with highs on Saturday in the 50s and Sunday in the 40s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Snow is likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 40 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, south winds around 50 mph increase to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to around 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

 

