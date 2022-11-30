Tactical Christmas will bring Santa, Nashua’s Swat Team & holiday joy to 30 families this year

NASHUA, NH – Nashua PAL announces the 9th annual Tactical Christmas! The magic of the holidays will be delivered by the Police to deserving families in need – brought in partnership with Nashua PAL, the Nashua Police Department, and Nashua Whole Foods.

On December 21, 2022, Santa and his Police Department friends – the Nashua SWAT team – will make a special holiday delivery to 30+ Nashua families. Santa and his badge-wearing elves will exit the heavy-armor police truck and greet families selected by Nashua PAL and the PD with a full holiday feast, lots of gifts, and tons of holiday joy.

Nashua Police Officer Ben Stusse has been the Nashua PAL Officer since 2020. Officer Stusse (or Officer Ben, as the PAL kids call him) counts the Tactical Christmas program as one of his favorite parts of his job. “Police Officers don’t often get to come to a community member’s home for good reasons.” Officer Ben states, “The Tactical Christmas program is a special opportunity for us to deliver a little bit of a Christmas miracle to families that really need it.” The families chosen for this program are identified by police officers as they meet them during calls or situations, Nashua School District Guidance Counselors/Social Workers, and Nashua PAL.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Deputy Mike Merrifield, assigned in July 2022 to serve at Nashua PAL and Manchester PAL, is very excited to join his first Tactical Christmas. Deputy Merrifield (or Deputy Mike, as the PAL kids call him) said, “This is such a unique opportunity for law enforcement to serve our community.” Merrifield is witnessing all the PAL and PD efforts that goes into this program – Identifying families and their needs; gathering the Christmas wishlists; shopping for each child; organizing delivery routes; and making sure every family feels the spirit of the holiday. “The care for each child and family member in this program is heartwarming. I’m honored to witness the magic firsthand.”, Merrifield stated. Manchester PAL, Manchester Police Department, and Manchester Whole Foods are also hosting a Tactical Christmas in their community.

Nashua PAL would like to extend a huge holiday thanks to Whole Foods and their customers for their continued support of the Tactical Christmas program – your giving hearts truly help Nashua families!

Nashua PAL is also grateful to multiple Nashua businesses for hosting toy donation boxes. Unwrapped gifts or gift cards can be donated at Best Ford on Amherst Street; Chuck’s Barber Shop; Nashua Police Department; Nashua Senior Activity Center; Nashua Whole Foods. You can also drop off gifts and gift cards at the Nashua PAL Youth Safe Haven (52 Ash St., Nashua) by appointment, or donate online at nashuapal.com/holidays.