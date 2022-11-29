Manchester soliciting offers for city-wide branding strategy

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Featured News 0
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the City of Manchester released a request for proposals from advertising and marketing agencies in the hopes of developing a brand that can attract prospective businesses, developers, residents and tourists.

According to an announcement from the Manchester Economic Development Office, or MEDO, the brand presented within the proposal should represent the city’s government, businesses, organizations and residents and instill a sense of civic pride while also creating design standards for future marketing and communication material.

The expected budget for the city’s branding initiative is estimated between $1 and $1.5 million, and the partnership between the city and the agency with the winning proposal would last five years, with the city having the option to extend the partnership.

Proposals are due by Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.  Any inquiries for information should be directed to MEDO Director Jodie Nazaka at jnazaka@manchesternh.gov.

 

