Virtual Library Program: The Holocaust 80 years later

Join the Manchester City Library on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. for a virtual presentation via zoom of an important part of our shared global history.

This presentation by author and history buff Mick Grzonka provides historical context of the events in Nazi Germany, the reasons behind the Nazi regime’s rise to power, and it sheds light on the background against which the “Night of the Broken Glass”, and later the Holocaust, took place. The talk is organized around dispelling four common myths which, if allowed to stand uncorrected, would make it all-too-easy to dismiss the events of the 1930s and 1940s as irrelevant for today’s world. The talk will cover how the Nazi regime came about, and the reasons for its atrocious deeds. In particular, it will take a close look at how common, “normal” people were induced to contribute to the industrialized murder as which we must understand the Holocaust today.

Signup for this program is required. To sign up, visit www.manchesterlibrary.org and click on “Upcoming Events” to view the library calendar. Or click here.

For questions, call Tess Kimsey at 603-624-6550 x3320 or email tkimsey@manchesternh.gov.