Construction coming on Front Street

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will begin night work for roadway resurfacing on Monday, April 19, 2021 on Route 3A (Front Street) from Manchester to Hooksett.

Work will begin on Route 3A from Delia Drive and proceed northerly to the Exit 10 Northbound On Ramp. This work is scheduled to be completed between the hours of 8:00 pm and 7:00 am, Monday to Friday, and will require the use of lane closures and one-lane of alternating two-way traffic. Some minor daytime work that doesn’t affect traffic may be performed. It is anticipated that this work will take approximately six weeks to complete. Message boards will be in place to notify the traveling public. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.

All work is weather dependent. Based on the current schedule, the roadway work will be completed by May 28, 2021

This work is part of a $5.4 million Statewide Resurfacing Program. The general contractor is Brox Industries, Inc. of Dracut, Massachusetts.