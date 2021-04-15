Weather: Sometimes it Snows in April (winter storm watch Friday)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

Cooler today with rain moving in by evening. Rain may change to wet snow (1″-2″) Friday for a time with some minor accumulations possible on secondary roadways. In addition, winds may gust to around 40 MPH tomorrow.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT IN NH THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING.

WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Up to 6-inches possible in some areas, especially in elevations above 800 feet.

WHERE…Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. The counties are Southern Coos-Northern Grafton-Northern Carroll-Southern Grafton- Southern Carroll-Sullivan-Merrimack-Belknap-Cheshire-Western And Central Hillsborough.

WHEN…From this evening through Friday evening.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to low visibility and snow-covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause power outages.

Weather Outlook, April 15 – April 19

Today: Cloudy & cooler, rain by evening High 53 Winds: E 10-20 mph Tonight: Chilly rain Low 36 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Friday: Cold rain mixing with snow (snow 1″-2″) High 39 Winds: NE 15-25+ mph Friday night: Mix rain & snow showers Low 36 Winds: N 10-20 mph Saturday: Mostly cloudy and milder High 55 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Mostly cloudy Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Some Sun & warmer High 60 Winds: W 5-15 mph Sunday night: Some clouds Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Mostly sunny High 63 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 41 Winds: W 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Milder temperatures moving in for the weekend. Another volcanic eruption on the island of St. Vincent. UPDATE: There was another eruption from St. Vincent’s #LaSoufrière #volcano overnight, seen from 22,300 miles away by @NOAA‘s #GOES16🛰️. Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes this week as #ash from multiple eruptions covers much of the island. #lasoufriereeruption pic.twitter.com/yqWwNHzA2g — NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) April 14, 2021

About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God's Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.