‘Unbound By Convention:’ Granite State College grads celebrate commencement 2022

MANCHESTER, NH – Granite State College celebrated its Class of 2022 at its commencement ceremony held May 23 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.

This year’s class includes 500 adult learners of all ages from the college’s affordable, online associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degree programs. An estimated 200 graduates were in attendance.

Student speaker Sam Mellert, B.S. Business Management ‘22, reflected on the obstacles he overcame to finish his degree. He also applauded his classmates for balancing work, military service, family, and other obligations while completing their degrees.

“Fellow graduates, no matter where you plan to go from here, I am confident that you will do great things. You already have,” Mellert said.

James W. Dean, Jr., President of Granite State College and the University of New Hampshire, underlined the value of Granite State College’s online programs for adults:

“The model of a Granite State College education represents a bright, innovative future for higher education in our state and in our nation. This is a future that will be unbound by convention. One where a student’s path to a degree is more flexible, affordable, and accessible. One where the pursuit of knowledge and new career opportunities can begin at any point in a person’s life – and on a timeline that fits into their busy lives. It is a model that opens doors for everyone,” President Dean said.

During the ceremony, President Dean presented Jeff Feingold, Editor of NH Business Review, with the Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters. This award is presented to a respected leader whose contributions bring significant enrichment to their community and whose values reinforce the valuable mission of Granite State College.

“Think for a moment about what each of you has accomplished and where you stand today. No matter the degree you earned, no matter the course of study, no matter your ultimate goal, you have accomplished something long lasting that will make your life better,” Feingold said.

Tina Sharby, M.S. Leadership ’18, Chief Human Resources Officer for Easterseals NH, was recognized with the Victor Montana Award. This award is presented annually to an alumna or alumnus who personifies a positive spirit and love of learning by demonstrating a commitment to lifelong learning, community service, and their chosen profession.

New Hampshire Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw accepted the Granite State Award in recognition of the organization as a centerpiece of tourism in New Hampshire and for its education-focused philanthropic and community-oriented programs through the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Foundation.

Dean Mike Decelle recognized Paula Shafer and Carmen Frederico with the Distinguished Faculty Award, which celebrates excellence in teaching.