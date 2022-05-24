Gold Star Mother receives plaque honoring son who died in 2015 training accident

PORTSMOUTH, NH – A New Hampshire Gold Star Mother was honored with a plaque during a recent ceremony held at the One Hundred Club in Portsmouth, presented by the New Hampshire Military Coaching Alliance (NHMCA).

Karen Kelsey, mother of Army Ranger CPL Andrew A. Aimesbury, attended a ceremony May 5 during which her son’s service and sacrifice were commemorated.

Cpl. Aimesbury, of Dover, died during a military training accident at Fort Stewart, GA, in 2015. “May we never forget that our freedom isn’t free,” the plaque reads. During the brief ceremony, Aimesbury was recognized as one of many service members from New Hampshire who have died while serving our country.

During the event, which was sponsored by Portsmouth-based federal insurance and benefits administrator FedPoint, former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte gave keynote remarks. Later, the Alliance gifted Ayotte a wooden flag handmade by a veteran through Flags of Valor, a veteran-owned and operated business that raises money for veteran and first responder charities.

About New Hampshire Military Coaching Alliance

The NHMCA is a mentoring program through which retired veterans transitioning to the civilian workforce are paired with local business leaders, who serve as their mentors and help them locate the right position to match their skills, aptitudes, and experiences. FedPoint is a sponsor of and active participant in the NHMCA.