Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of about 69

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. East winds around 15 mph shift to the south in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 10 mph shift to the south in the afternoon.