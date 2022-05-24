Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of about 69

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Tuesday’s Weather

High pressure continues to build into New Hampshire today with highs in the upper 60s, then drifts to the east of the area by midweek with milder temperatures.

5-Day Outlook May 24-May 28

Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 69 Winds: E 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 45 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: S 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 60 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday: Cloudy, breezy, and more humid with spot showers or thunderstorms. High 80 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, mild, and humid. Low 64 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. High 75 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 57 NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will be spring-like this week. A peek at the Memorial Day Weekend shows a nice warmup returning. Could be around 90 on Memorial Day.

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. East winds around 15 mph shift to the south in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 10 mph shift to the south in the afternoon.

