Tuesday’s weather: Pleasant last day of summer, with rain coming later this week

Tuesday’s Weather

High pressure will give us pleasant weather for the last day of Summer along with comfortable temperatures. The high begins to drift offshore tomorrow for the first day of Fall, with increasing humidity and scattered showers possible.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 21 – Sept. 25

Today: Mix sun & clouds High 74 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 58 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
First day of Fall (3:20 p.m.): Mostly cloudy & humid with spot showers High 76 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloud & mild with a passing shower Low 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Periods of showers and a thunderstorm High 77 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Few showers Low 62 Winds: 5-15 mph
Friday: Cloudy with showers High 72 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Showers early with partial clearing late Low 55 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & cloudy High 73 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear Low 55 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A slow-moving frontal system will be accompanied by widespread showers at times Thursday into Friday. Improving conditions expected Saturday.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather: Some sun
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the mid-60s.
Winds: Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water temperature: 65 degrees.
Rip Current Risk*: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.2 feet (MLLW) 06:30 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 12:24 PM.
* Low Risk – A low risk of rip currents implies that wind and wave conditions are not expected to support the development of enhanced rip currents. However, rip currents are always possible, especially near jetties and other structures. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

