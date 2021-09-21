Tuesday’s weather: Pleasant last day of summer, with rain coming later this week

Tuesday’s Weather
High pressure will give us pleasant weather for the last day of Summer along with comfortable temperatures. The high begins to drift offshore tomorrow for the first day of Fall, with increasing humidity and scattered showers possible.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 21 – Sept. 25
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A slow-moving frontal system will be accompanied by widespread showers at times Thursday into Friday. Improving conditions expected Saturday.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!