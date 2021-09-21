Sept. 20 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 186 postive results with 69 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, September 20, 2021, DHHS announced 186 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, September 19. Today’s results include 150 people who tested positive by PCR test and 36 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 435 cases from Friday, September 17 (349 by PCR and 86 by antigen test), and 409 cases from Saturday, September 18 (311 by PCR and 98 by antigen test). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,769 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are three hundred individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (164), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (139), Merrimack (117), Strafford (111), Cheshire (84), Belknap (54), Sullivan (48), Grafton (46), Coos (42), and Carroll (39) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (69) and Nashua (55). The county of residence is being determined for sixty-two new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Grafton County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 139 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 115,401 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated September 20, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 115,401 Recovered 110,174 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,458 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,769 Current Hospitalizations 139

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.