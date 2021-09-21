It’s voting day! Municipal primary decides who will be on the November ballot

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s primary election day, which means it’s time to do your civic duty and cast your votes for the candidates you want to represent you at city hall in the November general election.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

We’ll have the results for you as soon as they’re tabulated!

Our Ink Link Voters Guide has all the basics, like where to vote and how to figure out which ward you’re in, if you don’t already know. It also has profiles for those candidates who chose to answer our questionnaire, which can help you before you head to the polls.