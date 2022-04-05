Tuesday’s weather: Dry and quiet today with high near 60

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s… except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 6 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.