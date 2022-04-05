Tuesday’s weather: Dry and quiet today with high near 60

Monday, April 4, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Tuesday’s Weather

High pressure allows for dry and quiet weather through much of today with highs near 60. Clouds will increase tonight with a few April showers tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook April 5-April 9

Today: Mostly sunny. High near 60. Winds W 5 mph
Tonight: Clouding up. Low 41 Winds E 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with a few afternoon showers and cooler. High 47 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with some drizzle. Low 42 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain (.30″) High 48 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Periods of rain. (.70″) Low 44 Winds: E 10-15 mph
Friday: Periods of showers (.25″) and milder. High 59 Winds: NNE 5-15 mph
Friday night: Few showers early with clearing late. Low 42 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun with a passing shower or thundershower. High 59 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 41 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Alert

Slow-moving low pressure will affect New Hampshire Thursday and Friday with the potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain. This along with snowmelt in the north country will increase the chances of minor flooding with some rivers rising to bank full or higher.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures in the middle of next week may be near70!

Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: You, too, can be a weather watcher.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s… except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 6 below in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Check out slope conditions below

 

