Baseball caps four-game series at Bentley with 13-5 loss

WALTHAM, Mass. – In search of a four-game sweep over Bentley University on Sunday, the Saint Anselm College baseball team came up short, falling to the Falcons by a 13-5 margin at DeFelice Field.

Saint Anselm drops to 11-15 overall on the season, dipping to 4-4 within Northeast-10 Conference play. Bentley, who lost to the Hawks in the prior three games, nets its first win in eight league games and owns a 6-17 record.

A huge seven-run inning for Bentley proved to be the difference as the Hawks settled into an 8-0 hole through four innings. Saint Anselm scored five runs across innings five through seven, but the hosts were able to tack on five insurance runs down the stretch for the win.

Saint Anselm pitchers walked 12 and hit three batters, allowing 13 earned runs on the day.

Senior Kyle Maurice (Exeter, N.H.) went three-for-four, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Since the Mar. 27 game against Assumption, Maurice has posted 14 hits in 29 at-bats, logging four doubles and adding his sixth home run of the season this afternoon at Bentley.

Junior Brady Doran (Greenville, S.C.) has a modest six-game hitting streak, logging eight hits across that timeframe with two hits on Sunday. Sophomore Zack Clough (Newbury, Mass.) had the sixth and final hit for the Hawks on the day, getting on base three times with a team-best two walks.

Junior Mike Borrelli (Salisbury, Mass.) extended his team-leading on-base streak to 21 games, drawing a walk for the Hawks in the game.

With the bases loaded in the home half of the second inning, the Falcons used a sacrifice fly to create a 1-0 lead for the Falcons. The seven-run stanza for Bentley was fueled by two hit-by-pitches with the bases loaded, a two-RBI double, a two-RBI single and a sacrifice fly.

Maurice led off the top of the fifth inning with a home run to left field, cutting into the deficit. Clough added an RBI double in the top of the sixth and just two batters later, Maurice delivered his second RBI of the game to shrink the Bentley lead to 8-3.

Doran came around to score in the top of the seventh on a wild pitch before Maurice stroked a hard-hit single to the opposite field, putting a scare into Bentley by establishing an 8-5 score.

The game got away from Saint Anselm in the bottom of the seventh inning as five walks in the inning and just one Bentley hit scored a total of four runs. A three-hit bottom of the eight inning for the Falcons added another run.

Senior Shawn Morrow (Melrose, Mass.) drew the loss, allowing eight earned runs in just two-and-two-thirds innings. Bentley struck out seven batters, keeping the damage to just five earned runs by keeping Saint Anselm to just six hits.

Saint Anselm hosts nationally-ranked Southern New Hampshire for a four-game series beginning on Friday, Apr. 8 at 3 p.m.