Travel+Leisure magazine honors Manchester

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 Andrew Sylvia Around Town, Business, Community, Culture 0

Skyline sunset over the Merrimack. Photo/Stonewall Photography

NEW YORK – Travel+Leisure Magazine released a list of its 11 best places to retire earlier this month, with Manchester making the list.

The Queen City joined Sarasota, Fla.; Fort Myers, Fla.; Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Naples, Fla.; Nashville, Tenn.; Asheville, NC; Lancaster, Penn.; Ann Arbor, Mich.; Myrtle Beach, SC; and Dallas/Fort Worth, TX.

Details can be found on the Travel+Leisure website.

About Andrew Sylvia 1994 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.