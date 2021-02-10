Travel+Leisure magazine honors Manchester

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

NEW YORK – Travel+Leisure Magazine released a list of its 11 best places to retire earlier this month, with Manchester making the list.

The Queen City joined Sarasota, Fla.; Fort Myers, Fla.; Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Naples, Fla.; Nashville, Tenn.; Asheville, NC; Lancaster, Penn.; Ann Arbor, Mich.; Myrtle Beach, SC; and Dallas/Fort Worth, TX.

Details can be found on the Travel+Leisure website.