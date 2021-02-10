NH Council on Developmental Disabilities offering $500 personal technology grants

The New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities provides funds of up to $500 for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities to attain technology and/or technology services that serve to eliminate barriers to participating fully in advocacy and leadership, as well as attending remote meetings.

Individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities who reside in New Hampshire may apply for these funds. An application must be submitted for each individual requesting funds. If assistance is required in completing this form, the applicant or family members may contact the Council and request assistance or request the information in an alternative format. Please contact Vanessa Blais, Project Manager of the NHCDD, at Vanessa.A.Blais@DDC.NH.gov or 603-271-7040.

Grant applications can be found at https://www.nhcdd.org/small_grants.php