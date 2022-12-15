Thursday’s weather: Calm before the storm – increasing clouds, high of 39

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
The calm before the storm today with clouds increasing and less wind than yesterday with highs in the upper 30s. Late tonight snow will move in with 1-2″ for the morning commute tomorrow.
WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING
WHAT: Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations exceeding 6 inches are possible.
WHERE: Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN: From late tonight through Saturday morning.
IMPACTS: Periods of moderate and heavy snow will combine with low visibility to create dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact tomorrow morning and evening commutes.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Snow could mix or change to rain closer to the coast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on ManchesterInkLink.com
Daily Forecast for Dec. 15-Dec. 19, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Friday a nor’easter with rain and or snow with 6+ inches possible into Saturday morning. But the weather gets even more exciting from the 22nd through the end of the month with the possibility of more snow!
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –. Cloudy in the morning, then summits become obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Highs around 30. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.
