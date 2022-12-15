Thursday’s weather: Calm before the storm – increasing clouds, high of 39

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

The calm before the storm today with clouds increasing and less wind than yesterday with highs in the upper 30s. Late tonight snow will move in with 1-2″ for the morning commute tomorrow.

WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING

WHAT: Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations exceeding 6 inches are possible.

WHERE: Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN: From late tonight through Saturday morning.

IMPACTS: Periods of moderate and heavy snow will combine with low visibility to create dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact tomorrow morning and evening commutes.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Snow could mix or change to rain closer to the coast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on ManchesterInkLink.com

Daily Forecast for Dec. 15-Dec. 19, 2022

Today: Increasing clouds. High 39 (feel like 33) Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with snow (1-2″) by morning. Low 33 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Friday: Cloudy & windy with snow to cold rain. High 39 (feel like 31) Winds: ENE 15-25+ mph
Friday night: Windy with rain to snow (4-6″) with travel problems. Low 31 (feel like 17) Winds: NNE 15-25 mph
Saturday: Cloudy and windy with snow showers (1-2″) High 36 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy & windy. Low 26 (feel like 22) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 37 (feel like 28) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 26 (feel like 14) Winds: WNW 10-15
Monday: Windy with some sun & clouds. High 36 (feel like 27) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear, breezy & cold. Low 26 (feel like15) Winds: W 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Friday a nor’easter with rain and or snow with 6+ inches possible into Saturday morning. But the weather gets even more exciting from the 22nd through the end of the month with the possibility of more snow!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Cloudy in the morning, then summits become obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs around 30. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

 

