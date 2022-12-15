Thursday’s weather: Calm before the storm – increasing clouds, high of 39

The calm before the storm today with clouds increasing and less wind than yesterday with highs in the upper 30s. Late tonight snow will move in with 1-2″ for the morning commute tomorrow.

WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING

WHAT: Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations exceeding 6 inches are possible.

WHERE: Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN: From late tonight through Saturday morning.

IMPACTS: Periods of moderate and heavy snow will combine with low visibility to create dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact tomorrow morning and evening commutes.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Snow could mix or change to rain closer to the coast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on ManchesterInkLink.com