Heading out for winter recreation? NH DOT says no parking on the side of state highways (it’s the law)

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) is reminding those who are planning to explore and enjoy the NH backcountry this winter to be careful when and where they park their vehicles. Drivers are cautioned against leaving vehicles parked along the roadway. Anyone leaving a vehicle unattended on the side of a state-maintained highway, runs the risk of having their vehicle towed away by law enforcement.

Backcountry visitors are encouraged to park in clearly marked and designated parking areas, typically found at the summit of mountain passes and at some trailheads. Also note that a significant number of parking areas that are available during the spring, summer and fall, are not plowed for winter use. Additionally, those that are plowed, particularly those maintained by NHDOT, are not plowed during winter storms. These lots may have a single lane plowed if the lot is used as a plow route turnaround. For the most part these lots are plowed as part of storm cleanup during regular work hours, Monday thru Friday. Those using the lots should be prepared to shovel their way out. Also, understand that cell service is not always available in these areas.

Some areas along the highway may provide ample room to park several feet away and off the asphalt. NHDOT cautions vehicle owners that during storm events they run the risk of having to dig out from snow pushed by the plow. Vehicles left on the side of the road also make plowing difficult for road maintenance crews and run the risk of being towed or damaged during snow removal activities.

The primary objective of the NHDOT snowfighters is to clear the roadway as quickly and efficiently as possible so that the highway is made passable and safe for emergency vehicles as well as the motoring public. The NHDOT staff and their contract plow drivers work in all weather conditions. When visibility is low and a plow comes upon a vehicle parked on the side of the road, there is potential for a collision. The vehicle could be damaged by the passing plow. Plus, this puts our operator’s safety at risk and operations get behind schedule because of needed repairs or replacement the plow equipment.

Please OBEY THE LAW and remember that you are safer at home during storms:

NH State law (RSA 262:32) allows for the towing of any vehicle that is “obstructing snow removal or highway maintenance operations.” Additionally, residents and visitors are reminded there is no parking at any time along any Interstate highway, including I-93 (Franconia Notch Parkway) in Franconia Notch.

If a vehicle is encountered which impacts snow removal activities, it has been the NHDOT’s long-standing policy to call department dispatchers to summon police to the location to check on it. It is at the discretion of police on what action is taken, which may include a ticket or the vehicle being towed. Neither the NHDOT nor the law enforcement agencies want to significantly restrict the public use of the winter resources, however, these uses can’t come at the detriment to public safety or mobility.

In the past this issue has arisen in the White Mountain Region where some hikers heading for recreation in the mountains have hindered winter maintenance operations by parking on the side of state roads. With the increase in recreational use, the NHDOT wants to avoid conflicts between parked vehicles and maintenance operations which may adversely impact the recreational experience in the state.