Three-weeks-out straw poll (plus last week’s results)

Last week we announced the first of our four straw polls in the weeks heading up to the election. Sorry for the delay in getting it out, here are the results (Apologies for the Ward 10 BOSC race as well, there were some technical difficulties there).
To vote in our second straw poll, scroll down below. We’ll release the results of that poll next week.
Mayor
Joyce Craig 54
Victoria Sullivan 15
Write-in 8
At-Large
Alderman
June Trisciani 49
Dan Goonan 41
Dan O’Neil 30
Joseph Kelly Levasseur 13
Write-in 6
Board of School Committee
Jim O’Connell 46
Peter Argeropoulos 46
Joseph Lachance 20
William Infantine 14
Write-in 2
Ward 1
Alderman
Kevin Cavanaugh 39
Joseph Mottola 3
Board of School Committee
Julie Turner 28
Write-in 4
Ward 2
Alderman
Will Stewart 35
Bobby O’Sullivan 5
Write-in 1
Board of School Committee
Kathleen Kelley Arnold 21
Sean Parr 17
Ward 3
Alderman
Pat Long 35
Gregory Krill 4
Board of School Committee
Karen Soule 28
Karen Lessard 5
Ward 4
Alderman
Christine Fajardo 30
Jim Roy 6
Board of School Committee
Leslie Want 29
Mark Flanders 3
Write-in 3
Ward 5
Alderman
Tony Sapienza 33
Teresa Vignault 2
Board of School Committee
Jeremy Dobson 26
Write-in 5
Ward 6
Alderman
Daniel Wisniewski 20
Sebastian Sharonov 10
Write-in 3
Board of School Committee
Ken Tassey 15
Write-in 12
Ward 7
Alderman
Mary Sullivan Heath 32
Ross Terrio 6
Board of School Committee
Brian Cole 3
Christopher Potter 30
Write-in 1
Ward 8
Alderman
Sean Sargeant 28
Edward Sapienza 11
Board of School Committee
Peter Perich 32
Ward 9
Alderman
Barbara Shaw 28
Robert Kliskey 8
Write-in 1
Board of School Committee
Ben Dion 31
Francis Sullivan 1
Write-in 1
Ward 10
Alderman
Bill Barry 33
Lisa Masse 5
Board of School Committee
Gary Hamer 5
Nicholas Pigeon 1
Ward 11
Alderman
Normand Gamache 26
Andre Rosa 14
Board of School Committee
Nicole Leapley 26
Brittney LeClear-Ping 7
Write-in 2
Ward 12
Alderman
Erin Kelly 30
Dick Marston 3
Write-in 2
Board of School Committee
Kenneth Roy 22
Carlos Gonzalez 12
Write-in 1