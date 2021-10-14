Three-weeks-out straw poll (plus last week’s results)

Last week we announced the first of our four straw polls in the weeks heading up to the election. Sorry for the delay in getting it out, here are the results (Apologies for the Ward 10 BOSC race as well, there were some technical difficulties there).

To vote in our second straw poll, scroll down below. We’ll release the results of that poll next week.

Mayor

Joyce Craig 54

Victoria Sullivan 15

Write-in 8

At-Large

Alderman

June Trisciani 49

Dan Goonan 41

Dan O’Neil 30

Joseph Kelly Levasseur 13

Write-in 6

Board of School Committee

Jim O’Connell 46

Peter Argeropoulos 46

Joseph Lachance 20

William Infantine 14

Write-in 2

Ward 1

Alderman

Kevin Cavanaugh 39

Joseph Mottola 3

Board of School Committee

Julie Turner 28

Write-in 4

Ward 2



Alderman

Will Stewart 35

Bobby O’Sullivan 5

Write-in 1

Board of School Committee

Kathleen Kelley Arnold 21

Sean Parr 17

Ward 3



Alderman

Pat Long 35

Gregory Krill 4

Board of School Committee

Karen Soule 28

Karen Lessard 5

Ward 4



Alderman

Christine Fajardo 30

Jim Roy 6

Board of School Committee

Leslie Want 29

Mark Flanders 3

Write-in 3

Ward 5



Alderman

Tony Sapienza 33

Teresa Vignault 2

Board of School Committee

Jeremy Dobson 26

Write-in 5

Ward 6



Alderman

Daniel Wisniewski 20

Sebastian Sharonov 10

Write-in 3

Board of School Committee

Ken Tassey 15

Write-in 12

Ward 7



Alderman

Mary Sullivan Heath 32

Ross Terrio 6

Board of School Committee

Brian Cole 3

Christopher Potter 30

Write-in 1

Ward 8

Alderman

Sean Sargeant 28

Edward Sapienza 11

Board of School Committee

Peter Perich 32

Ward 9



Alderman

Barbara Shaw 28

Robert Kliskey 8

Write-in 1

Board of School Committee

Ben Dion 31

Francis Sullivan 1

Write-in 1

Ward 10



Alderman

Bill Barry 33

Lisa Masse 5

Board of School Committee

Gary Hamer 5

Nicholas Pigeon 1

Ward 11



Alderman

Normand Gamache 26

Andre Rosa 14

Board of School Committee

Nicole Leapley 26

Brittney LeClear-Ping 7

Write-in 2

Ward 12



Alderman

Erin Kelly 30

Dick Marston 3

Write-in 2

Board of School Committee

Kenneth Roy 22

Carlos Gonzalez 12

Write-in 1