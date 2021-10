Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Parks & Rec wants to see your spooky, scary, and funny pumpkins! Carve a pumpkin and submit a photo for a chance to win a prize. Please submit your photos by October 20. Submit photos here.

The photos will be divided into four groups (Elementary School, Middle School, High School, and Adults) and voted on beginning October 21, with the winners announced on October 27.

If you have trouble submitting a photo, please call 624-6444.