Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 77

Thursday’s Weather
High pressure remains in control today with dry weather and temperatures in the upper 70s.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 14 – Oct. 18
Today: Some sun & clouds; warm High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm & humid High 70 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy & mild with late showers Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm & humid; few showers and a thunderstorm High 76 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy with periods of showers Low 53 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds; breezy & cooler High 65 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 48 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds with a cool breeze High 59 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Monday night: Clear & chilly Low 44 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Getting back to real October weather next week.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
