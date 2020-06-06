Third wanted individual from last week’s protests surrenders to police

Saturday, June 6, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Police & Fire 0

Antwan Stroud. Photo/Manchester Police Department

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Saturday, the third of three men wanted by Manchester Police for reckless and disruptive behavior during last week’s protests turned himself in.

Antwan Stroud, 18, of Manchester, turned himself in for alleged criminal liability in conduct of another, reckless conduct and riot.

He was wanted along with 23-year-old Dylan Smith of Deerfield and 20-year-old Kyle Toledo of Hooksett, both of whom were previously placed under police custody.

Stroud was released under personal recognizance and will appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court North on July 16.

Anyone with additional information on the incidents involving the three suspects is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or anonymously call the Manchester Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

