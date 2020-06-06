One fatality in Hooksett two-car crash

Saturday, June 6, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Jeffrey Hastings/Frame of Mind Photography

HOOKSETT, N.H. – A 62-year-old man died on Saturday morning following a two-car motor vehicle crash on Hooksett Road.

A Chevrolet Aveo driven by the man lost control and collided with a GMC Yukon traveling southbound. Significant front-end damage was reported on the Yukon.

The 47-year-old female operator of the Yukon was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Hooksett Police closed off parts of Hooksett Road shortly after the accident occurred around 10:20 a.m. to approximately 2:40 p.m.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Bergeron at 603-624-2560 ext. 322.

credit: Jeffrey Hastings/Frame of Mind Photography
About Andrew Sylvia 1633 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.