One fatality in Hooksett two-car crash

HOOKSETT, N.H. – A 62-year-old man died on Saturday morning following a two-car motor vehicle crash on Hooksett Road.

A Chevrolet Aveo driven by the man lost control and collided with a GMC Yukon traveling southbound. Significant front-end damage was reported on the Yukon.

The 47-year-old female operator of the Yukon was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Hooksett Police closed off parts of Hooksett Road shortly after the accident occurred around 10:20 a.m. to approximately 2:40 p.m.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Bergeron at 603-624-2560 ext. 322.