‘Largest taco tour in the world’ brings 20K foodies to downtown Manchester

Friday, May 3, 2024 Carol Robidoux Community, Around Town, Featured News 0

Judi Window, with husband Diz, left, and Maddy Morin ready to dish up tacos, rain and shine. Photo/Stacy Harrison

MANCHESTER, NH – Under sunny skies – then rainy – then sunny – then rainy – an estimated crowd of 20,000 taco enthusiasts descended on the city for Thursday’s Taco Tour Manchester.

Organized by the Greater Manchester Chamber with a supportive network of local businesses, sponsors and volunteers, the event once again brought out the best in everyone – from restaurants vying for that $1,000 prize for “best taco” (proceeds to be donated to their favorite charity) to musical artists, vendors and people who enjoy wearing hats and collecting swag.

Opening ceremonies and the eating of the inaugural taco with Elias Kacavas(at the podium). Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

You can vote here for your favorite taco of the day (voting closes at 5 p.m. on May 3).

Mayor Jay Ruais helped to kick things off with the eating of the inaugural taco along with this year’s grand marshal, Elias Kacavas. The kick-off was sponsored by Dave’s Hot Chicken, a new restaurant on South Willow Street.

As usual, parking was a bit of a challenge but in the end there were few complaints heard and lots of good will to be found on the streets of the city.

This year there was a doggie costume contest hosted by Manchester Animal Shelter, although this pup needed no dressing up to gain attention during Taco Tour 2024. Photo/Stacy Harrison
This couple was all in for Taco Tour 2024. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

