Fisher Cats grab first shutout win of the season

BRIDGEWATER, NJ – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-13) evened the series with the Somerset Patriots (10-13) at TD Bank Stadium Wednesday night, 7-0. With a1-0 into the top of the fifth, the Fisher Cats powered five runs off six hits to help call for the Wednesday win.

New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison (W, 1-2) tossed five scoreless innings. The right-hander allowed one hit, an infield single in the third. Harrison scattered three walks and two strikeouts across his five frames. The Long Beach State product continues to grow into the Double-A level with his third straight start of five innings, and his fewest runs allowed.

Right-hander Hunter Gregory tossed three scoreless frames and stuck out three Patriots. Fellow reliever Ryan Boyer secured the shutout victory on eight pitches to end the game.

First baseman Riley Tirotta and right fielder Alan Roden got the scoring started in the top of the third. Facing Patriots starter Trystan Vrieling (L, 2-2) Tirotta drilled a one-out triple off the right field wall, his first of the year. Two batters later, Roden doubled to the same spot and Tirotta trotted home to put New Hampshire on the board, 1-0.

With one out in the fifth, center fielder Devonte Brown singled and stole second, Tirotta walked, then second basemen Miguel Hiraldo singled to plate Brown and stretch the New Hampshire lead to 2-0. Four of the next

five batters hit singles: Roden drove in Tirotta; shortstop Josh Kasevich brought home Hiraldo; catcher Zach Britton plated Roden; and left fielder Gabby Martinez knocked in Kasevich.

In total, the Fisher Cats sent 10 to the plate in the fifth and finished the inning with five runs on six hits to make the score 6-0.

Tirotta tied on an additional New Hampshire run in the top of the ninth, as he roped his second hit of the day to score Brown from second to make it a 7-0 advantage.

New Hampshire finished 7-for-12 with runners in scoring position. The Cats concluded the contest with 11 hits.

Game three of six in the series is Thursday with first pitch at 6:35 PM EDT from TD Bank Ballpark. Lefty Adam Macko (0-1, 3.15 ERA) faces Somerset RHP Blane Abeyta (1-3, 6.33 ERA). Pregame coverage on the Fisher Cats Radio Network begins at 6:10.