MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Office of Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais announced on Friday that Ruais will be holding a Ward 12 town hall meeting on Thursday, May 9 at Northwest Elementary School.

The meeting, aimed at providing a forum where constituents can pose questions to the mayor and Ruais can provide updates from City Hall, will be held from 6 to 7 p.m.

To date, Ruais has held comparable events in Ward 1, Ward 11 and Ward 3.