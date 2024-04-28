The Soapbox: Levasseur’s plan is to imprison the homeless

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

Alderman At-Large Joe Kelly Levasseur has never minced words when it comes to Manchester’s homelessness problem. In January 2023, when a sidewalk encampment outside the New Horizons shelter on Manchester Street was causing problems for local businesses, Levasseur said in an interview for NPR, “The problems surrounding vagrancy in this city have gone on long enough. We want our city back!”

His frustration stemmed from hearing from members of the community regarding human waste and needles found in public spaces near businesses. The sidewalk encampment occurred only after the city swept every other encampment it could find, sometimes leaving a fence behind to bar foot traffic into the area.

Responding to a recent Ink Link query, Levasseur had this to say:

Homelessness will improve once the Supreme Court rules cities can move vagrants off sidewalks and public places. It will also improve once Democrats are hopefully crushed at the polls in November. Four more years of that Boob Biden and an open southern border will just prolong this mess.

While there’s no evidence the southern border crisis has anything to do with Manchester’s homelessness crisis (a point along the Mexico-Texas border near Big Bend Ranch State Park is some 2,397 miles away), there is evidence to suggest the Supreme Court may rule that homeless people do not have the right to sleep outside.

The origin of the case before the court came from Grants Pass, Oregon, a town in which homeless people were prohibited from using sleeping bags and hot stoves in public. Persistently homeless individuals were continually given fines they could not pay, which in turn went to a collection agency, destroying the person’s credit and preventing them from taking out a mortgage to buy a house.

Further, some homeless people in Grants Pass who couldn’t pay their fines eventually ended up in jail.

In Manchester, suspicion and distrust among homeless people toward police has always been high. Police are viewed not as protectors, but as a threat. Police officers often utilize patience and latitude when dealing with homeless individuals while still maintaining that loitering on the sidewalk is not permissible, or sleeping in the park after dark is not okay.

By hoping the Supreme Court rules against the homeless individuals of Grants Pass, Levasseur opens the door for imprisoning homeless individuals for the crime of sleeping in public. In February 2021, Levasseur questioned why registered sex offenders were allowed to stay inside a shelter after a fatal shooting near the New Horizons shelter.

Prohibiting certain people from staying at the shelter on the basis of criminal history while at the same time making it illegal for them to sleep outside leaves them with two options: leave town or go to jail.

The sad truth of it is, homeless people in America are choosing to go to jail rather than remain homeless, such as Chris Carver of Spokane, Washington. John Keown of Indiana, at 72 years old, chose to go to jail rather than sleep outside in the cold. A homeless suspect not identified by police in Mississippi broke windows in December 2019 rather than sleep outside. Richard Groton, a man from Washington state, robbed his fourth bank, then passed by the police station in what was suspected to be a deliberate search for a long sentence in prison.

The Valley Street Jail, where homeless people would likely go if they were unable to pay their vagrancy fines, has an unsavory reputation among the people who have been there. This likely stems from a disconnect from county commissioners and facts within the jail, which led to a large-scale COVID outbreak in April 2021.

In 2016, a 26-year-old homeless man named Jeffrey Pendleton died in the Valley Street jail because he could not pay a $100 dollar bail. In addition, prisoners with attorneys have typically found it difficult to communicate with their attorneys while inside the jail. The New Hampshire Public Defender’s reported to NPR that, in the fall of 2020, they were unable to reach 40 to 50 percent of their clients prior to a felony hearing.

For a homeless person incarcerated for the crime of repeatedly sleeping outside, they would have to rely on legal aid, a public defender, an ACLU attorney, or nothing. Such a person might not be able to contact their attorney prior to their hearing. Such a person might die in prison while awaiting trial – if they decided to plead not guilty and simply didn’t take a plea deal for a reduced sentence.

While proposing a path from sleeping outside to jail might cause some to leave Manchester out of a sense of danger, others will choose to remain. Even when given a chance to try their luck somewhere else, many come back because of the familiar settings, friends they know, and circumstances they can expect.

Those who serve their time for the crime of vagrancy would be no better off than when they started; they are likely to offend again, rack up fines again, and end up right back where they started. A proposal to criminalize homelessness is, in other words, an increased burden on New Hampshire’s judicial system with no positive benefit.

Regardless of which party is in charge, Democrat or Republican, Manchester’s homelessness crisis is going to take a lot more partisan politics and punitive punishment to solve it.

Beg to differ? Agree to disagree? Leave comments on this piece using our DISQUS discussion app. Have issues of your own? Submissions are welcome. Send to publisher@manchesterinklink.com for consideration, subject line: The Soapbox.

Winter Trabex is a freelance writer from Manchester and frequent Ink Link contributor. She can be reached at wtrabex@gmail.com