Jeb Bradley calling it a (long and storied) political career

CONCORD, NH – Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, on Thursday announced his retirement from public service, which was met with much praise and congratulatory fanfare from both sides of the political aisle. Bradley is 71.

Bradley released the following statement just before 3 p.m.:

To My Fellow Colleagues & Friends, I have had the honor of serving the state of New Hampshire for almost 32 years. First in the New Hampshire House, then in the U.S. Congress, and finally here in the New Hampshire Senate. We are blessed to live in such a wonderful state and nation, and I feel fortunate indeed to have represented the Lakes Region and Mount Washington Valley in Concord and the First Congressional District in Washington. I have enjoyed working together to solve some of the most challenging issues that have faced our state and in a small way, hope that I have made it a little better for our future generation. But there comes a time for all of us when it’s time to say goodbye. And for me, that time has come. I will not be running again to represent Senate District 3. I will leave with gratitude and incredible memories, as well as confidence in the state leaders who sit in this room. I know our state is in good hands. I want to thank my wonderful wife Karen who has supported my service to the state for many years. I never could have done this without her. Thank you so much Karen for your love and support. I also want to thank the voters who have honored me with representing them in this wonderful building. As far as my future plans go, Karen and I (and Napolean!) will be spending more time with children and grandchildren, traveling, and of course hiking. While I am retiring, I will only be a phone call away. And in case I haven’t publicized this enough, it’s 603-387-2365!

NH GOP Chairman Chris Ager expressed gratitude in a lengthy statement issued shortly after Bradley’s announcement:

“It is with a profound sense of gratitude and respect that I extend my warmest congratulations to Senate President Jeb Bradley on the occasion of his retirement announcement. Jeb’s unwavering commitment to the Granite State and his exemplary service in the New Hampshire Senate have left an indelible mark on our state’s political landscape. His leadership, characterized by integrity, wisdom, and an unyielding dedication to the well-being of all New Hampshire residents, has been a guiding light for our party and our people. “Jeb’s career in public service is marked by significant achievements from State Representative, Congress and State Senate. His service has strengthened our state’s economy, enhanced our quality of life, and upheld the values of freedom and justice that New Hampshire holds dear. His ability to navigate complex issues with bipartisan support and his tireless advocacy for fiscal responsibility have set a high standard for all who wish to serve in public office. “On behalf of the New Hampshire Republican Party, I extend our deepest thanks to Jeb for his decades of service. His legacy will undoubtedly influence generations of leaders to come. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors, knowing well that his contributions will continue in new and impactful ways. Thank you, Jeb, for your service, your leadership, and your commitment to making New Hampshire a better place for everyone.”

NH Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley acknowledged Bradley’s decades of service in a statement:

“Senate President Bradley has served New Hampshire for over 40 years, first in the NH House, then congress, and for the past 14 years in the State Senate. Like so many establishment Republicans, Jeb was forced to make ugly decisions to appease the powerful MAGA and FreeStater wings of his party. He did his best in an impossible circumstance and I appreciate the personal sacrifices he has made to serve all these years. I wish him and his family well in the next chapter.”

“The increasing extremism of New Hampshire Republicans will continue, as one of the last few reasonable members walks out the door. Democrats will continue to dedicate ourselves to flipping this seat, this chamber, and every other office we can across New Hampshire come November.”

Gov. Chris Sununu also wished Bradley well, saying, “Senator Jeb Bradley’s career has been marked by his service to New Hampshire. Always engaged, always involved – Senator Bradley has been there time and time again to find consensus, get the job done, and deliver results for Granite State families. We wish him the best!”

House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry released the following statement:

“Both Senator Bradley and I assumed office together as House Representatives in December 1990. After more than 30 years of working together, I have gotten to know him as more than a colleague – he has become a friend. It has been a pleasure and an honor working with Senator Bradley on key legislation that has positioned our state as the premier state in which to live, work and raise a family. His tireless work ethic and strong leadership helped deliver tangible results to families and small businesses across the Granite State. His respect for the institution and his colleagues speaks volumes of his character and will be a part of his legacy. I wish him the best in his retirement and sincerely thank him for his public service.”

Other comments included leaders from outside of politics who expressed gratitude for Bradley’s constituent services, including Dan Bennett, President of NH Automobile Dealers Association, who said, “Senate President Jeb Bradley has consistently demonstrated leadership that not only bridges divides but also fosters economic stability. His efforts have greatly benefited the motor vehicle industry and enhanced the lives of all New Hampshire residents.”

In addition to his many years of service politically, Bradley was an avid hiker and made the most of New Hampshire’s outdoor recreational outposts. In 2015 Bradley became the 49th person to complete the NH Grid, which consists of climbing each of New Hampshire’s 48 4,000-foot peaks in each month of the calendar year, totaling 576 peaks.

He is also among the few who have climbed all 48 4,000-foot peaks in one winter season. He did that in the winter of 2013-2014, 2015-2016, and 2016-2017. On many of these hikes, he shares his trail knowledge and appreciation of New Hampshire’s forests and trails with hikers of all levels. Jeb always says that his favorite hike is the Next One.