Road work ahead: S. Willow and Brown Ave. sign work May 2; paving on I-93 in Hooksett May 5

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will temporarily close lanes at two locations in Manchester starting at 7 pm on Thursday, May 2, 2024, and begin paving May 5 on I-93 in Hooksett.

May 2: S. Willow and Brown Ave.

NHDOT crews will temporarily close two right lanes on South Willow Street, near the eastbound on-ramp to I-293, from 7 p.m. to midnight to remove an overhead structure.

NHDOT crews will also temporarily close two right lanes on I-293, eastbound near the Brown Avenue off-ramp, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. to replace and overhead sign structure.

Traffic control flaggers, uniformed officers, and other traffic control devices will be used to direct the traveling public. Road users should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.

May 5: Nighttime Paving on I-93 in Hooksett

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will begin nighttime road work on Sunday, May 5, 2024, on Interstate 93 in Hooksett. This work will require lane closures on the northbound and southbound sides of I-93 from mile marker 27 to mile marker 32.

Weather and temperature permitting, paving will begin at approximately 8:00 pm each night (Sunday through Friday) and end the following morning by 5:00 am.

Message boards and smart work zone devices will be used to notify the traveling public. This work is expected to take eight to 10 weeks.

This project involves resurfacing existing roadways on Interstate 93 in Hooksett (mile marker 27.5 to mile marker 31.0 northbound & southbound), the Hooksett Toll Plaza, and full-width inlays of the Exit 11 ramps in Hooksett.

Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs. Motorists are also encouraged to sign up for free, real-time construction and traffic-related messages (text or email) from https://newengland511.org/.

Pike Industries of Belmont, New Hampshire is the contractor for the $4 million project, which has a final completion date of September 2024.