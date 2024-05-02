Friday’s weather: Partly sunny and cooler, high of 62

Thursday, May 2, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, May 2, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.

Friday’s Weather

Today and tomorrow high pressure north of New Hampshire will bring dry and cool weather with highs in the lower 60s with an onshore wind.

weather graphic 2 1

5-Day Outlook, May 3-6

Today: Some sunny breaks & cool. High 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Lots of clouds & mild. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Cloudy and cool with a few sunny breaks. High 61 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy & mild. Low 46 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Sunday: Periods of showers and cool. High 57 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some showers and drizzle. Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Monday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 50 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. High 75 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 52 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Weather Outlook

An approaching front should bring showers on Sunday. Dry and warmer weather is expected early next week with the feel of summer.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The start of the first full week of May will have highs in the 70s with the feel of summer.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PM

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-50s. Light and variable winds.s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts