Friday’s weather: Partly sunny and cooler, high of 62

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-50s. Light and variable winds.s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.