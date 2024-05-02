Friday’s weather: Partly sunny and cooler, high of 62

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Friday’s Weather
Today: Some sunny breaks & cool. High 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Lots of clouds & mild. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Cloudy and cool with a few sunny breaks. High 61 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy & mild. Low 46 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Sunday: Periods of showers and cool. High 57 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some showers and drizzle. Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 50 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. High 75 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 52 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Weather Outlook
An approaching front should bring showers on Sunday. Dry and warmer weather is expected early next week with the feel of summer.