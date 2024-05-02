Diocese of Manchester seeks nominations for annual ‘Vita et Caritas’ non-profit volunteer award

MANCHESTER, NH – The Diocese of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, is requesting nominations for the Vita et Caritas (For Life and Love) Award. This annual award recognizes a volunteer of a nonprofit organization who makes significant contributions that help positively impact the lives of women, children and families. The recipient will be honored on September 10 at the annual Bishop’s Summer Reception, which celebrates the Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund campaign, and the recipient’s nonprofit organization will receive a $2,500 grant.

The Vita et Caritas Award is given in honor of Ruthie Ford, whose life reflected Catholic ideals and tireless dedication to assisting women, children and families. Ford was one of the first supporters, and a director, of the Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund. After her passing in 2012, Ford’s family worked with the Diocese of Manchester to establish the Vita et Caritas Award.

An application form and information are available on the Diocesan website at www.catholicnh.org/vca. The Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund will evaluate all applications and recommend the award winner to the Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, D.D., Bishop of Manchester, for final approval. Applications are due by June 5.

The Diocese of Manchester is the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, serving the needs of nearly 210,000 Catholics. For more information, please visit www.catholicnh.org/overview.