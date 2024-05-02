Pedals & Pathways: Happy Hour Hustle, Tour de NH, Bike to Work Day + more

In our city we’re lucky to have the Manchester Historic Association who do an amazing job of preserving and publicizing many fascinating aspects of our life from the past. While attending an event at the DoubleTree Hilton recently I passed a wonderful display of a 139-year-old bicycle. I’ve seen old bikes before but never anything like this!

This bike was manufactured by Singer & Co. in Coventry England in 1885. (Company named for George Singer, no relation to the sewing machine maker.) In the photo you can see that the fork has a slight rake — a forward angle compared to the vertical tube holding the handlebars — which improved safety by moving the rider’s mass a bit rearward compared to the axle of the front wheel. In a later innovation Singer would improve on this by adding a curve to the fork.

Also on display was a great old photo of Manchester cyclists.