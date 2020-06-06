Police make 2 more arrests in June 2 South Willow clash between protesters and police, 1 suspect at large

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester police announce two additional arrests and an open warrant for a third suspect in connection with the June 2 incident on South Willow Street involving protesters.

On June 4, 2020, three arrest warrants were issued for people involved in the protests that happened in the city Tuesday night. Manchester Police have found several videos of people being disruptive and acting recklessly on South Willow Street on the night of June 2, 2020.

Through the investigation conducted by the Detective division, there was evidence to issue arrest warrants for Kyle Toledo, 20, of Hooksett and Antwan Stroud, 18, of Manchester. Toledo turned himself in on a warrant for reckless conduct and riot. Stroud is still currently wanted for criminal liability for conduct of another, reckless conduct and riot.

Also through the investigation detectives located a video showing a person throwing a rock at uniformed officers. The same individual can be seen throwing a water bottle at a bus and another at officers. The suspect was identified as Dylan Smith, 23, of Deerfield. Smith was wanted on three felony counts of riot. However, he was arrested this evening, June 5, during a motor vehicle stop conducted by the Hooksett, NH Police Department.

Police arrested 10 adults and 3 juveniles on June 2. Most arrests were for disorderly conduct and riot, but one man was charged with arson for setting a Dumpster on fire. All were released on personal recognizance bail and court will be scheduled for a future date.