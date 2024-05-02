A 21st Century Approach to 20th Century Music.

“A gorgeous night of Jazz and Manchester Music” ~ Alli Seney

International Jazz Day, Tuesday April 30th 2024, was a night of Jazz music at The Rex. Not just any jazz concert but a full house of parents, students past and present, and professionals supporting an annual fundraiser for jazz band music programs in the Manchester School system.

A Night of Jazz

The first half of “A Night of Jazz” presented jazz ensembles from Hillside Middle School (Mr. Matthew Redmond, Director), West High School (Ms. Rebecca Berger, Director), Memorial High School (Mr. Timothy Russell, Director) and Central High School (Mr. Edward Doyle, Director).

The band from Hillside Middle School gave an outstanding presentation of poise and precise performance far beyond their years. That was a nice way to set the pace and kick off the evening. Everyone stayed throughout the program. My own kids benefited from the music programs way back when Central started its jazz band offerings. The program has come a long way since then. Manchester’s Jazz and music program showed its depth of skill and experience.

Fundraiser for Manchester Jazz Band programs

The event was a fundraiser for Manchester Jazz Band Music Programs. Manchester School District, Fine Arts Director, Ed Doyle and Rex Theatre Manager, Warren O’ Reilly worked closely together to make it a strong community building event.

Palace Theater CEO Peter Ramsey was there quietly behind the scenes. He and his entire organization is always innovating and always supportive of making the performing arts accessible to everyone.

Playing it Forward

A short intermission was followed by a performance by The Freese Brothers Big Band. This amazing collection of music professionals was formed back in 1982 by the four Freese Brothers who played together in a family troupe going back to the 1930’s.

Their purpose then and now is to support and encourage the development of the musical talents of their members with special emphasis on young musicians. The band is a volunteer organization that created a way “to play it forward” with the Freese Brothers Big Band Memorial Scholarships which are awarded to 9th– 11th grade students attending New Hampshire schools.

The application window for their 2024 scholarship program is open now until May 13, 2024. This year’s awards will bring the cumulative scholarship distributions over $100,000 to deserving high school students.

More than half of the Freese Brothers Big Band members on stage Tuesday at the Rex had a connection to Manchester schools or teaching music in Manchester.

Hometown music powerhouse, Alli Seney, (Alli Beaudry, Central Class of 2002) delivered powerful renditions from her jazz repertory. She mentioned how first hearing the singer Norah Jones solidified her belief that this was her path too!

Seney began singing with the Central High School Jazz band when she was 17 (then under the direction of Ed Sterling) and shortly thereafter with the Freese Brothers Big Band, the summer before college. Seney is the one who gave voice to the headline when she described the event as “a gorgeous night of Jazz and Manchester Music. Jazz has always had my heart. The feeling of a 20+ piece big band wailing behind you is immeasurable.”

Music makes all things possible

From the stage, she described the power of music to make great things possible. Ed Doyle described music as a great way to open up and meet the world and called it “fitting that this event took place on International Jazz Day.”

Bab Baines, who had been a music teacher, a Manchester High School West principal, and a City of Manchester Mayor, connected with many of the performers after the show. His warmth and deep connections clearly visible.

Manchester School District Presented “A Night of Jazz.” Hillside Middle School, West, Memorial, and Central High Schools were well represented. The Jazz bands honored the past, while expanding present opportunities. Most importantly, they also opened more doors to the future.

Reprise

Alli Seney’s online social media post summed up the event wonderfully:

“Tonight was such a beautiful tribute to the multi-generational impact that the Manchester HS Jazz band programs have made possible to so many.”

“Hearing the up and coming jazz musicians honing their craft at Central, West, Memorial and Hillside tonight was so inspiring. Keep playing, keep trusting yourself and to our amazing community. Keep supporting the arts!

Important Dates

May 13, 2024 Freese Brothers Big Band Scholarship application deadline

October 20, 2024 at 2pm The Freese Brothers Big Band will be back at The Rex