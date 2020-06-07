June 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 74 new positive cases with 20 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, June 6, 2020, DHHS announced 74 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,019 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 61 percent being female and 39 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (20), Rockingham (20), Merrimack (4), Grafton (2), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (20) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Eleven new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 487 (10%) of 5,019 cases. Four of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 6, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,019 Recovered 3,319 (66%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 283 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,417 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 487 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 84 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 84,009 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 13,604 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 28,401 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,782 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,025

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 5/30 5/31 6/1 6/2 6/3 6/4 6/5 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 571 626 488 204 578 782 268 502 LabCorp 466 83 195 121 831 346 381 346 Quest Diagnostics 688 630 481 617 926 665 580 655 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 403 487 110 68 273 411 280 290 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 32 94 226 115 177 311 n/a** 159 Other Laboratory* 27 30 27 39 28 24 21 28 Total 2,187 1,950 1,527 1,164 2,813 2,539 1,530 1,959 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 5/30 5/31 6/1 6/2 6/3 6/4 6/5 Daily Average LabCorp 40 17 1 3 34 30 27 22 Quest Diagnostics 279 174 190 330 274 294 253 256 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 22 4 1 24 16 16 24 15 Other Laboratory* 29 13 11 8 6 8 8 12 Total 370 208 203 365 330 348 312 305

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories notalready listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.