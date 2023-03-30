The Weekender, March 30-April 2: New England Home Show, Easter Egg Hunt, Celebrate HER and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Get out of the house to enjoy Easter festivities or visit a home show. There’s a little something for everyone to get you out of the house this weekend.

Multi-Day Events

March – August 31

In Full Bloom, Milford NH – In Full Bloom: Floral Still Life & Garden Paintings from 19th Century to Present that will remain on display until August 31 at the art gallery at 323 Elm St. in Milford. The exhibit showcases a collection of floral and garden paintings from a wide array of artists. Check here for more information and get a sneak peek of some of the works on exhibit.

March 31 – April 2

New England Home Show, Marlborough MA – The Home & Outdoor Living Show will be hosted this weekend at the Royal Plaza Trade Center in Marlborough. You can purchase your tickets here, parking’s free and there’s free admission on Friday! You can also check here for the floor plan and exhibitors.

Camping and RV Show, Milford NH – The 48th Annual New Hampshire Camping and RV Show will be held at the Hampshire Dome this weekend. Check out the latest RVs, trailers, tents and other camping equipment. Tickets are available at the door and are cash only. Check here for hours and more info.

April 1 – 2

Capital City Craft Festival, Concord NH – The Capital City Craft Festival will be held at the Douglas N. Everett Arena. Over 125 craftspeople will be displaying and selling a wide variety of goods from pottery, decor, wood crafts and more. Check here for more information and buy your tickets here.

April 1

Easter Egg Hunt, Hooksett NH – The Friends of the Hooksett Library will be hosting their Annual Easter Egg Hunt! Celebrate the holiday with a library-wide Easter egg hunt, crafts and even pictures with the Easter Bunny. Check here for more information and time frames for different age ranges.

Celebrate HER, Manchester NH – A celebration of local talent and women in our community and culture brought to you by ART NABE. This night will celebrate and showcase R&B, Hip-Hop, Rap, and Afrobeats of up-and-coming talent from around the region. You can purchase tickets for in-person viewing or event virtual!

