Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny, windy and colder, high of 39

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs around 16…except 6 to 16 above at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph… except northwest 50 to 65 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Gusts up to 90 mph decreasing to 80 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 33 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
