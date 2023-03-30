Thursday’s weather: Mostly sunny, windy and colder, high of 39

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Today will be bright with the feel of winter, with highs in the 30s but with the gusty winds, it will feel like the 20s.

PLAY BALL!! Feeling more like football weather for the Red Sox home opener today. Partly to mostly sunny and windy with a first-pitch temperature of 39 but feeling like 29 at 2:10. 5-Day Outlook, March 30-April 3 Today: Partly to mostly sunny, windy, and colder. High 39 (feel like 29) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 26 Winds: W 5-15 mph Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers by evening. High 49 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Friday night: Periods of showers. Low 38 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Saturday (April 1): Morning showers with breaks of afternoon sun. & high 64 Winds: SSW 10-20+ mph Saturday night: Evening thunderstorms with some clearing late. Low 32 (feel like 26) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Palm Sunday: Mostly sunny, blustery, and cooler. High 44 (feel like 35) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Monday: Milder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 59 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Monday night: Few showers. Low 42 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Those famous showers will start on the first day of April with highs in the 60s and evening thunderstorms.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs around 16…except 6 to 16 above at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph… except northwest 50 to 65 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Gusts up to 90 mph decreasing to 80 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 33 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below.