March 31-April 2: 48th Annual NH Camping and RV Show in Milford

MILFORD, NH – The 48th Annual New Hampshire Camping & Recreational Vehicle Show, produced by the New Hampshire Campground Owners’ Association is finally returning to the Hampshire Dome this weekend.

The perfect prelude to the camping season! Don’t miss your opportunity to visit with campgrounds from New Hampshire and neighboring states and make reservations for next summer’s vacation or weekend getaway. New Hampshire’s largest camping and RV Show features dealers with the latest RVs, trailers, pop-ups, tents and camping equipment. Visit with RV rental dealers, available for those who want to learn more about RVing but are not ready to purchase an RV of their own yet.

The Hampshire Dome is located at 34 Emerson Road, Milford.

Hours:

March 31, 2023 (Friday) 1 – 7 p.m.

April 1, 2023 (Saturday) 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

April 2, 2023 (Sunday) 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Admission:

• $15

• $10 (Ages 13 to 17)

• Free for children 12 and under (if accompanied by paid adult).

Tickets are available at the door. CASH ONLY.