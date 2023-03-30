March 30-April 2 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, MARCH 30th

Eyes of Age / The Foundry / (Manchester) / 5pm

Jess Olson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Lester / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Brad Myrick / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Jodee Frawlee Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Rebecca Turmel / Copper Foor (Salem) / 7pm

John Chouinard / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 31st

April Cushman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Lucas Gallo / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Sam Hammerman / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Chuck n John Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Something Else / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Souled Out Show / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Slim Volume / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Blindspot, Horsefly Gulch / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 1st

Mac Holmes / Downtown Winters Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Faith Ann / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Taylor Marie / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Paul Lussier / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 6pm

Mikey G. / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Malcolm Salls / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Songs With Molly / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Dusty Gray / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Swipe Right / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Northern Hands, Birds in Theory / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Chase Clark / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Ken Clark / Strange Brew Tavern / (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 2nd

Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 11am

Joanie Cicatelli / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30th

RHAPSODY IN BLACK / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Written and performed by LeLand Gantt and developed at NYC’s Actors Studio by Estelle Parsons, the one-man show Rhapsody in Black explores Gantt’s personal journey to understand and eventually transcend racism in America. We follow his spellbinding life story — from an underprivileged childhood in the ghettos of McKeesport, Pennsylvania to teenage experiments with crime and drugs to scholastic achievement and an acting career where he is often the only African-American in the room. Charming, self-deprecatingly funny, linguistically awesome, LeLand Gantt imbues every word that falls from his mouth with all the passion and poignancy of a preacher speaking the Gospel. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

NEARLY DIAMOND / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

For over 50 years, Neil Diamond graced stages all over the world. Now, this tribute continues his legacy with a show full of chart toppers delivered by an accomplished set of musicians and polished frontman!

“Solitary Man,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Cherry, Cherry,” are just a few of the unforgettable hits from this living legend! After this NEARLY DIAMOND experience, you’re sure to leave shouting, “So good, so good, so good!” www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

WORKIN’ FOR LIVIN’ / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Huey Lewis and The News dominated the music charts throughout the 1980’s. The band was a virtual hit machine, churning out song after chart topping song…The Heart of Rock & Roll, Do You Believe In Love, I Want A New Drug, The Power of Love, Heart & Soul, Hip To Be Square and dozens more. Workin’ For A Livin’ – The Huey Lewis and The News Tribute Show keeps Huey and the band’s music happening. This incredible concert experience takes its audience on an adventure back to the awesome 80’s, when the band ruled the charts. The songs, the sound and the look make this dynamic performance an event to remember. When Workin’ For A Livin’ hits the stage, the 80’s are back – and they’re alive and well! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, MARCH 31st

DON’T TALK TO THE ACTORS / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through April 16th – DIRECT/x

A comedy by Tom Dudzik. The best-laid plans go awry when the cast and crew of a Broadway-bound play resort to manipulation, diva-like behavior, and chaotic abandon to get what they want. Fledgling playwright Jerry Przpezniak and his fiancée are a couple of Buffalo greenhorns suddenly swept up in the whirlwind of New York’s theater scene when Jerry’s play is optioned for the big money, ego-driven world of Broadway. It’s a young playwright’s dream, but the crazy characters and dilemmas they encounter are the things theatrical nightmares are made of. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

MORGAN JAMES / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Morgan James is a Juilliard-trained singer, actress, songwriter and recording artist in New York City. Morgan recently co-produced and starred in an all-female concept recording of “Jesus Christ Superstar” entitled “She Is Risen.” She independently released her studio albums of original soul music, entitled Memphis Magnetic, and A Very Magnetic Christmas recorded to analog tape in Memphis, Tennessee. “A phenomenal talent whose feel for classic soul music is bone deep…This woman is on fire.” — The New York Times. Special Guest Kirk Thurmond. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588.

TRAMPS LIKE US / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The nation’s #1 Bruce Springsteen Tribute. Tramps Like Us brings over 32 years of road-tested musicianship that have won this band the hard-earned distinction of the planet’s most revered Bruce Springsteen Tribute band. Given high praise by dozens of publications, radio stations, music industry personal, and the ONLY tribute band to be endorsed by members of “The Springsteen Camp” such as former producer and manager Mike Appel and the official Springsteen Radio Station: E Street Radio/Sirius XM. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, APRIL 1st

CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

A joyous celebration of everything Irish will touch American soil this spring when the energetic, exciting young stars of Celtic Angels Ireland tour the U.S. Through their shared zeal and passion for Ireland’s musical traditions, this troupe enables their audiences to experience the Real Ireland for the price of a concert ticket. Celebrating their cherished heritage through Irish dance, music, and song is something these entertainers take very seriously. You’ll be enthralled from the moment the lights dim as the sweet and stirring songs of Ireland, rigorously precise dances, and traditional musicianship carry you to Ireland on wings of music. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588.

JEFF PITCHELL’S LEGEND LIVE ON / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Jeff Pitchell has been inducted into the Hall of Fame and was also chosen as the Best Blues Band in six different states. Jeff has also had one of the albums he wrote reach as high as #7 in the USA Billboard Charts. Jeff Pitchell’s Legends Live On! features Texas Flood- with guests Tyrone Vaughan (son of Jimmie Vaughan and nephew of Stevie Ray Vaughan), Charmaine Neville (daughter of Charles Neville), Claudette King (daughters of B.B. King). www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, APRIL 2nd

THE OKEE DOKEE BROTHERS / Capitol Center (Concord) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

As childhood friends growing up in Denver, Colorado, Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing were always exploring the outdoors. Whether it was rafting down their neighborhood creek or discovering hiking trails through the Rocky Mountains, Joe and Justin were born adventurers. Now, as the GRAMMY® Award-winning Okee Dokee Brothers, they have put this passion for the outdoors at the heart of their Americana Folk music. Joe and Justin record and perform family music with a goal to inspire children and their parents to step outside and get creative. They believe this can motivate kids to gain a greater respect for the natural world, their communities, and themselves. The five-time Parents’ Choice Award winners have garnered praise from the likes of NPR’s All Things Considered and USA Today, and have been called “two of family music’s best songwriters.” www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SPYRO GYRA / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

As Spyro Gyra looks forward to 2022 and beyond, they show no sign of slowing down. Over the last 40+ years, they have performed over five thousand shows, released 31 albums (not counting “Best Of…” compilations) selling over ten million albums while also achieving one platinum and two gold albums. Although few acts have accomplished this type of record, they have done it by constantly challenging themselves as is evidenced by their last studio release “The Rhinebeck Sessions” which was written and recorded over three days in the studio. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

ERIC LINDBERG / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 6pm – DIRECT/x

NH Music Collective presents Eric Lindberg live upstairs at the Bank of NH Stage in the Cantin Room as part of their NHMC Sunday Sessions. Singer, multi-instrumentalist, & composer Eric Lindberg has several albums of original music, deftly blending blues, funk, Americana, & more. Eric toured the U.S. as the last frontman (guitar & vocals) and Music Director for Jimi Hendrix’ drummer Buddy Miles, and currently plays shows all across New England as a solo act, duo with guitarist Brad Myrick, and full band. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

FANCY NANCY and the MERMAID BALLET / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 1pm and 4pm – DIRECT/x

Presented by the Southern NH Youth Ballet is Fancy Nancy and the Mermaid Ballet along with the Ugly Duckling. Fancy Nancy and her best friend Bree audition for the most glamorous, the fanciest ballet – Deep-Sea Dances. Will Fancy Nancy get the “fancy” lead role she is hoping for? You’ll just have to join Southern NH Youth Ballet as they bring this childhood favorite to life on stage in this magical ballet. They will also perform, Hans Christian Andersen’s classic, The Ugly Duckling. Everyone knows the story of the poor, sweet ugly duckling that was mistreated until one day the ugly duckling matured into a beautiful swan. What better way for your children to enjoy this fairy tale classic? This 90 minutes show is appropriate for ducklings and budding ballerinas of all ages. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

UPCOMING EVENTS:

DEATH BY DESIGN / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / April 14-16 – DIRECT/x

A comedy by Rob Urbinati / What happens when you mix the brilliant wit of Noël Coward with the intricate plotting of Agatha Christie? Set during a weekend in an English country manor in 1932, Death by Design is a hilarious, delightful and mysterious mash-up of two of the greatest English writers of all time. Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night. But various guests arrive unexpectedly – a conservative politician, a fiery socialist, a nearsighted ingénue, a zany modern dancer – each with a long-held secret. When one of the guests is murdered, it’s left to Bridgit, the feisty Irish maid with a macabre interest in homicide, to solve the crime. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!