April 1: Art Nabe presents a night of music with Celebrate HER at Southern NH University

MANCHESTER, NH – A celebration of local talent and the women in our community and culture is set for April 1 when Celebrate HER lands at Southern NH University.

Brought to you by ART NABE, on a mission to cultivate the local creative community with an emphasis on illuminating the talent of those traditionally underrepresented, this night of R&B, Hip-Hop, Rap and Afrobeats will showcase some of the best up-and-coming talent from around the region, raising their voices on stage to elevate and appreciate women.

Featured artist is TeaMarrr, who contributed “Temperature” and “Pipe Dreams” to “Insecure: Music From The HBO Original Series.”

Also set to perform:

The show runs from 7 to 10 p.m. at SNHU’s Robert Frost Hall – Walker Auditorium. Tickets are $25 ($5 for virtual tickets) and are available here. Come join us in the ‘NABE’orhood April 1 to Celebrate HER!