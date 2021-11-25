Surviving the holidays, family feuds and how to be OK in any situation

A recent poll conducted by OnePoll concluded that 75 percent of Americans admit they need to escape family during the holidays. With the added contention surrounding COVID and political discourse, we reached out to mental health counselor, hypnotherapist and certified integrative medicine practitioner Nicole Sublette, who has been featured on NHPR, WMUR, and the New Hampshire Business Show, to provide sound advice on surviving the holidays.

CC: Nicole, what is your background?

NS: I am a licensed mental health counselor in the state of New Hampshire and private practice. I’m also a certified hypnotherapist certified in integrative medicine. That’s using holistic medicine such as herbalism, and foods in various modalities to help mental well-being and create homeostasis. And also, I’m a doctoral candidate for a degree in bioenergetic medicine.

CC: Let’s get into what’s happening right now with the holidays coming. We already know that a lot of people don’t like getting together with their family. Is there some sort of instruction that you can offer?

NS: My therapy is going to be a little bit unconventional to the point of the people we are talking about, non-coincidentally, are people that are drawn to me. In drawing a line in the sand, when we think about our families of origin, they’re bound to trigger us because they are our family and a lot of our childhood triggers move into trauma, whatever that might look like, comes from our family of origin. But what it really serves to be though, is that, despite our differences, how can our differences actually be a greater call of beckoning into self and how can we fully understand ourselves when we are triggered by our family members.

One is an aspect of ourselves that needs to be healed, and two, is we become disempowered to anyone who inherently triggers us, right? We’re saying, oh, because of how you are, I’m this way. We are giving our power away. We always have our power within us, and it’s always a choice to give it away. It’s always a choice – except for violence, I mean, outside of that. It is a choice to allow ourselves to be disempowered by people. When we can differentiate from our families, and we stand in our sovereignty, to actually fully understand our power, and we can actually be compassionate toward our family members as they are, even with different political beliefs and ideologies, we can learn to also be more compassionate toward ourselves, and also train ourselves. We can walk in any space and be okay.

CC: What do we say to the person who feels, I know I’m going to go to my mother’s house. I know she’s going to talk about this particular trigger. She takes that knife and she just digs it in. That person, who knows there’s a fight coming and is getting ready for the fight – not in the best way.

NS: I think it depends on every level of relationship, but I think one is honoring mom. Where mom is, or to see mom as a child and to understand what created mom and made mom the way that she is. I mean, I don’t recommend walking into an abusive situation. They don’t have to take it on. They don’t have to internalize what someone is saying. If you come in armed and ready to engage in conflict, you’re going to engage in conflict. But, if you can say you know what, as dysfunctional as my family is, at least I have a family and I can spend some quality time with my family no matter how it looks like, and, I can welcome the holidays to connect with my family. And the other piece of that is, do I want to spend time thinking, okay, what if my mom dies? Do I want to be left with all the holidays I decided not to show up?

CC: When do we say no?

NS: When we’ve established boundaries and they are being crossed and we are not feeling safe or protected and it’s not good for our energy. People can say no to their families.

CC: Can you speak to the level of guilt that people carry with them when they say no to their family?

NS: Guilt is actually not an emotion it is what is called a secondary emotion. So when we actually break down guilt, guilt is self-judgment, and so it’s like we’re feeding that fire indefinitely. So when we’re experiencing guilt we have to examine what we’re actually saying to ourselves and how we’re feeding that fire, because we can change that dialogue. We can change that internal voice around and make it a more empowered voice. I am not going because this is for my highest, my best fulfillment. We feel better, or I can treat myself better or I’m doing better for my children. Why are we limiting ourselves to what our parents believe about us? Why are we stuck in that cycle? To create freedom and happiness we actually have to reevaluate and deprogram from the conditioning our parents set forth for us and at some point, it becomes a choice.

CC: How do we deal with relatives that have opposing political/social views?

NS: Try not to engage in incendiary or controversial conversations. Instead, stick to topics that don’t encourage debates or arguing. Maintain an attitude of neutrality. Focus instead on enjoying the holidays with loved ones. If someone attempts to engage you in a conversation that could start an argument politely decline or change the subject.

CC: What actionable steps can someone take?

NS: Check in with yourself. How do you feel? Are you feeling anxiety? Are you feeling depressed? When you go, are you being triggered? Is there actual trauma? Or are you having a PTSD response? Check in with yourself and it might really be necessary for people to get additional support. Maybe it’s professional health or in their community. Also if going to a family’s house is too painful, there are other things that people can do, like go to a church function, engage with friends, and find other ways to celebrate the holidays. If going to a family’s home is not possible, find other ways to create and make meaning and community.

