Man robs convenience store clerk at knifepoint, gets away with cash

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a Union Street convenience store on Tuesday.

On December 7, 2021, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to Brother’s Express, 217 Union St., for a report of an armed robbery.

Police learned that a man walked into the convenience store, showed the clerk a knife, and demanded cash. After he was given the money, he ran out the door in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned male, approximately 6 feet tall, average to thin build with a black-and-white jacket with a hood. PUMA was written on his forearm. He was also wearing highly reflective running shoes and had a tattoo on his left wrist.