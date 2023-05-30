Stewart announces first dozen endorsements

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Elections, Politics 0

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Ward 2 Alderman and Manchester Mayoral Candidate Will Stewart announced a dozen endorsements from current and former elected officials in Manchester.

Stewart said each of the endorsements was proof that the momentum of his people-powered campaign is growing.

“Each one of these folks has served in public office, so they understand the challenges of public service,” said Stewart. They know what it’s like to fight for what’s right, to make tough decisions, and to be accountable to the public.”

