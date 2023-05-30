May 2023 Grand Jury indictments from Hillsborough County Courthouse North

MANCHESTER, NH – A man already detained in the New Hampshire State Prison could end up there for life after being indicted on a special felony accusing him of selling fentanyl after being convicted of selling a drug that resulted in the 2015 death of a Vermont man.

Daniel Fogg, 33, was indicted on a charge of sale of a controlled drug, subsequent offense. According to the indictment issued by a Grand Jury sitting in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District and brought by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Sept. 8, 2022, in Manchester, Fogg sold more than five grams of fentanyl. He was convicted on Nov. 29, 2016, of selling a controlled drug, death resulting, in Cheshire County Superior Court. He also had two other convictions for selling drugs.

Fogg was sentenced to five years in prison for the Nov. 17, 2015 sale of fentanyl in Chesterfield, N.H., to Dakota “Cody” Kilburn of Manchester Centre, Vt. Kilburn was found dead the following day.

What is a Grand Jury indictment?

According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. It is part of due process. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. If you have a question about this information contact the Hillsborough County Superior Court

The grand jury handed up 152 indictments for May. Among those indicted were:

Brandon T. Bachand, 25, of 625 Brunelle Ave., 21, computer services, use prohibited. On Nov. 1, 202, Bachand is accused of sending a picture of his penis over the internet to a 14-year-old.

Robert Barry, 59, l/k/a 246 South Road, Sullivan, six counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, three charging a pattern of sexual abuse, and one count of felonious sexual assault. Between Sept. 1, 2016, and Aug. 15, 2017, Berry is accused of sexually assaulting a girl who was 8-years-old at the time the abuse began. According to the indictments, some of the assaults took place in a bunker on his property. Each aggravated felonious sexual assault charge carries a 10 to 30-year prison sentence, while the pattern of sexual assaults carries a 25-year to life in prison sentence per charge upon conviction.

David J. Campbell, 39, transient, criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On Feb. 27, 2023, in Manchester, Campbell is accused of pointing a knife at J.K. and saying, “I will not be threatened by anyone. You are going to walk me to Dominos.”

Timothy Collins, 58, of 292 Milford St., two counts of reckless conduct, deadly weapon, and conduct after an accident. On April 27, 2023, Collins is accused of reversing his vehicle and striking two people, C.C. and R.M., and then leaving the scene of the accident.

Carlos Delgado Garcia, 33, of 238 Valley St., second-degree assault. On March 30, 2023, Garcia is accused of striking K.J, age 6, on the back with a belt causing bruising.

Laurie Dibiase, 56, homeless, two counts of forgery and one charge of theft by deception. On Jan. 25, 2023, Diabiase is accused of attempting to cash a check made out to T.H. in the amount in excess of $1,500.

William Farnsworth, 30, of 319 Hanover St., cruelty to animals, falsifying physical evidence, witness tampering and forgery. On Dec. 17, 2022, Farnsworth is accused of purposely torturing a five-month-old red/blue nosed pit bull puppy named Duke when he knelt on the dog’s neck and shoulders, killing it. He then allegedly placed the dead puppy in a garbage bag. Farnsworth also is accused of telling CD he would not get off the phone with her until she agreed she would not tell police about the death of their puppy.

From Dec. 15 through 22, 2022, Farnsworth also is accused of signing the signature of CD on a bill of sale for a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche, selling it without authority.