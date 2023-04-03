Tickets on sale for Hollywood Vampires at SNHU Arena

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Hollywood Vampires will float into town for a one-night stand at the SNHU Arena next month.

Formed in 2012 by Alice Cooper, the hard-rocking supergroup’s current lineup also includes Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen.

The band’s name is a tribute to The Hollywood Vampires, a celebrity drinking club formed by Cooper in the 1970s.

Their Manchester stop is in advance of the Hollywood Vampires upcoming European tour, which starts in June.

The show is May 30. Tickets go on sale for the general public April 7. Click here for more information.