State’s largest acupuncture provider accepting new patients August 9

MANCHESTER, NH – The Staff at the Manchester Acupuncture Studio will start accepting appointments for new patients once again next week. The NH-based affordable clinics re-opened their doors in early July after a four-month shut down due to COVID-19.

“We have a long wait-list for new patients and are now at a place where we can start offering access to the clinic schedules,” says Executive Director, Andy Wegman. “Safety is first and foremost. We spent the first month allowing staff and patients to acclimate to procedures that honor current state guidelines for patient-screening, reduced capacity and social-distancing. We’ve also made bold investments in HVAC air purification systems aiming for cleaner indoor ventilation for all of us.”

Manchester Acupuncture Studio is New Hampshire’s oldest Community Acupuncture Clinic with offices in Manchester and Nashua.