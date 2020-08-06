Rock Out: Palace Theatre and NH Fisher Cats present a ‘Socially Distanced Concert Series’

MANCHESTER, NH – The Palace Theatre is partnering with the NH Fisher Cats for a concert series spanning four weekends that will literally have you rocking out – out of doors, that is.

The Socially Distanced Concert Series will highlight the music of Billy Joel, Jimmy Buffet, ABBA, Elton John, The Beatles, Queen, and two shows with hometown favorite, Recycled Percussion.

With a stage in center field and seating options available on the outfield grass and in the stadium seating bowl, the Socially Distanced Concert Series will provide ample spacing for guests to safely enjoy a summer night at the ballpark.

Show details below. Tickets for all shows now on sale at NHFisherCats.com.

Notice: To ensure safe social distancing, tickets must be purchased in groups of four (individual stadium seating bowl) or six (field plot). Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and pillows for field plots, but lawn chairs are not permitted. If you reserve a field plot it will accommodate up to six people per plot in a 10×10 foot space, as long as you get to front gate with six people. Your plot will be determined on a first-come-first-serve basis. Once you check-in you can select any of the available plots.

VIP Party Suites can be reserved by emailing info@nhfishercats.com.

Songs in the Attic: A Tribute to Billy Joel

August 14, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Songs In The Attic” is a musical tribute conceived and presented with a tremendous amount of detail and affection for the material by Long Island veteran singer/piano player David Clark.

Changes in Latitudes: A Jimmy Buffet Tribute

August 15, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Changes In Latitudes is the country’s premier tribute show to the Mayor of Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett. This nationally acclaimed band roams the country bringing their dancing conga lines and “Trop Rock” fun to every venue they play.

Dancing Queens: An ABBA Tribute

August 28 & 29, 2020, at 7 p.m.

The incredible sounds of ABBA! Palace Theatres Artistic Director Carl Rajotte has created a wonderful match of ABBA songs with professional dancers performing to Mamma Mia, Honey, Honey, The Winner Takes It All and more!

Recycled Percussion

September 5 & 6, 2020 at 8 p.m.

You may have seen them impressing the judges on America’s Got Talent, or even seen them perform in Las Vegas or on their TV show “Chaos & Kindness”! Don’t miss this show packed full

of surprises and crowd favorites.

American Elton/with special guests A Tribute to Elton John

September 10, 2020, at 7 p.m.

From America’s Got Talent and Legends in Concert, for over 15 years and more than 3,000 performances as a professional vocalist/pianist Bill Connors has perfected the art of portraying Sir Elton John.

Beatles Night

Featuring the Weeklings

September 11, 2020, at 7 p.m.

THE WEEKLINGS are America’s most unique tribute to the music and inspiration of THE BEATLES, performing explosive renditions of Beatles classics, uniquely arranged Beatles nuggets plus brilliant Beatles-inspired power-pop originals.





Almost Queen: A Queen Tribute

September 12, 2020, at 7 p.m.

THE most authentic QUEEN live show since the days of QUEEN themselves. A deliberate four-piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four-part harmonies and intricate musical interludes.