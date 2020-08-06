Man found dead in Commercial Street parking lot

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 6, 2020, at 7:21 am Manchester Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the area of Eversource Energy Park on North Commercial St for a report of a body in the parking lot.

Responders found a deceased male on the ground in the back parking lot area. Police information officer Heather Hamel said the Medical Examiner was responding to the scene.

No other information, including the identity or age of the man, was available. The body was transported to the Office of The NH Medical Examiner who will determine cause and manner of death. According to Hamel they will also need to wait for the results of a toxicology test.

At this time the death does not appear to be suspicious. The location of where the person was found is a short distance behind the large homeless camp under the Amoskeag Bridge.

Manchester Police have cleared the scene.