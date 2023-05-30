State police holiday special enforcement using aircraft monitoring nets 102 moving violations

SALEM, NH – Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit on Monday concentrated on reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior on Interstate 93 by utilizing and working in conjunction with the State Police Aircraft.

During the operation, Troopers stopped a total of 102 vehicles for violations including three vehicles traveling over 100 mph, 50 vehicles traveling over 90 mph, and several other motor vehicle violations such as following too closely, and the “hands free” and move over laws.

The operation was conducted in response to the increasing number of traffic violations and crashes on New Hampshire highways. The use of State Police aircraft allowed troopers to effectively monitor and enforce traffic laws from above, resulting in a significant reduction of reckless driving and other dangerous behaviors.

The New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit is a specialized unit that focuses on enforcing traffic laws, promoting highway safety, and reducing the number of crashes on New Hampshire highways. The unit is equipped with the latest technology and tools to effectively monitor and enforce traffic laws, including the State Police aircraft. The success of this recent traffic enforcement operation is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit. The unit will continue to conduct similar operations in the future to ensure the safety of all citizens on New Hampshire highways.