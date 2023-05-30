Several working fire calls result in busy day for Manchester firefighters

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Fire dispatch received several calls for a building fire at 103 Brook Street Monday at about 4:05 p.m.

First-arriving crews confirmed fire coming from the rear porch of the residence that was quickly spreading up the building. Crews made entry into the building to check for occupants and stretched hose lines inside and set up ladder trucks.

A second alarm was requested as the fire continued to spread to the upper floor of the multi-unit apartment building. Once firefighters confirmed all people were out of the building, command ordered all fire personnel out of the building due to heavy fire and parts of the structure collapsing.

A third alarm was requested bringing all off-duty Manchester firefighters and several surrounding cities and towns to the city for station coverage.

Firefighters used master streams of water shot on the building from ladder trucks to attempt to extinguish the fire and protect adjacent structures.

AMR ambulance had several crews at the scene evaluating firefighters, and providing hydration to the crews that worked to fight heavy fire throughout the building.

Fire investigators were awaiting the arrival of the building owner to confirm the number of units, but it is believed there are 5 or 6 apartments. It is unknown how many people have been displaced, however the building is uninhabitable due to the significant damage.